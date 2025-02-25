Expand / Collapse search
Michael Moore says deported migrants could have cured cancer, stopped 'asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032'

Moore declared that he often feels compelled to 'pause, get down on one knee, and thank' immigrants for coming to America

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore on Tuesday wrote a lengthy blog post warning that by deporting illegal immigrants, America may be missing out on the next equivalent of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs or one that will save the world from a killer asteroid.

Moore’s piece, "Our Muslim Boy Wonder," used Jobs’ origins as the son of a Syrian migrant to critique the Trump administration’s deportation efforts. 

"Who's really being removed by ICE tonight?" Moore asked. "The child who would've discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid (sic) that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?"

"I am grateful for that Muslim migrant baby being born here 70 years ago today. Because if he hadn’t, it’s possible we would have none of his inventions. We would also have no TED LASSO," he said.

The filmmaker declared, "For every time I have heard a negative word or blatant hatred spewed toward those who came from afar, I have felt that I should pause, get down on one knee, and thank all of those who gave up their lives elsewhere to come here and be with us."

Michael Moore at campaign event

Progressive filmmaker and activist Michael Moore wrote a lengthy blog post suggesting Trump’s deportations might stop the USA from thwarting an asteroid heading towards Earth in 2032.   (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Moore then suggested, "If you have amongst your family and friends a few uninformed Trumpsters who still scream about building a wall or deporting anyone who can’t prove they belong here, maybe you could show them the following list of immigrants who somehow got here, and then contributed amazing things for the rest of us to benefit from. Perhaps they will see that the reason this is a great country is because these great people made it what it is today."

While this list, ostensibly to persuade "uninformed Trumpsters," included figures like theoretical physicist Albert Einstein and Gene Simmons of KISS, it also listed multiple far-left figures like "the Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Women’s March founder Linda Sarsour.

The filmmaker offered multiple scenarios of migrants being deported who may have otherwise made a profound impact on American communities or the world at large.

"Tonight, ICE agents all across America are banging down doors to remove the dangerous ‘illegals.’ But one of them might’ve been the guy who tomorrow was going to help rebuild a children’s playground across town — but he is now in shackles on a military cargo plane on its way to Guatemala."

Thousands of migrants

A migrant caravan walks into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border on October 21, 2018, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. The caravan of Central Americans plans to eventually reach the United States. (John Moore/Getty Images)

"Then there’s the young woman in Boston from earlier today," he wrote. "If you hadn’t smashed her guitar and thrown her in the back of your government van, she was the one who might’ve gone on to write the sequel to the beautiful and haunting song, ‘Hallelujah.’ Now our souls will never hear it."

Moore also suggested that a young girl being deported "would’ve one day grown up to be the scientist who discovered the cure for cancer, snatched from her mother’s arms, taking her to a military base in Oklahoma, now forever ‘lost in the system’ and never to be seen by her mother again." 

He lamented, "When I go to bed tonight, as I lay my head down to fall asleep, I will try not to think about the potential millions suffering from cancer some 30 years from now who might’ve lived had this little girl not been seen as a threat to our national security."

"God help us," he implored. "And God bless America — and Steve Jobs."

By contrast, Moore has in the past condemned native-born Americans and their culture, arguing, "We are not a good people," and that Americans have a "laundry list of evil deeds" that led to the election of President Donald Trump. 

Fox News' Scott Whitlock contributed to this report.

