Michael Cohen claims DOJ is 'tip-toeing' around Trump as if he were ‘the supreme leader’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen called for the former president’s arrest by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after what he considered their hesitation to do so on Wednesday.

Cohen appeared on a panel for MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" discussing the ongoing controversy surrounding the FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home back in August. After several scandals attached to Trump failed to produce an indictment or even a removal of office during his time as president, host Joy Reid questioned whether Trump could be stopped.

"Is he really in trouble? Because this guy has basically been committing crimes his entire adult life. His dad didn’t pay taxes, he doesn’t pay taxes. He defrauds the insurance companies of New York, defrauds the taxpayers of New York, defrauds the United States, IRS. He literally appears to be a crime machine. No one will stop him. No one will stop him. I believe he was right. He could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City in the middle of the street no one would touch him. He’s un-bloody-touchable," Reid said.

While Cohen agreed that Trump is guilty of multiple crimes, he insisted that Trump could go down for this latest controversy and attacked Republicans for refusing to condemn him.

MSNBC HOST CALLS FOR TRUMP TO BE PROSECUTED, CALLS U.S. OUTLIER FOR NOT JAILING FORMER LEADERS

"He’s gotten away with a litany of things and, however, and this makes me scratch my head. The taking of classified documents, I mean, nuclear top-secret documents should no longer be a Republican versus a Democratic issue," Cohen said.

He then attacked the DOJ for their inaction in prosecuting or arresting Trump following the raid.

"It’s not a question of whether the law is being applied equally to all. It is not. For God’s sake, the DOJ - they are tip-toeing around Donald as if he was the king, right, the supreme leader or a monarch and, again, he’s not, so like, when you said before, it’s the adage that no one is above the law holds true then Donald should have been indicted already and facing consequences, but I’ll tell what I do think is going to happen," Cohen said.

Despite attacking the DOJ, Cohen insisted that there would eventually be an indictment "relatively soon."

HILLARY CLINTON TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS THAT ‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’ WHILE DISCUSSING TRUMP MAR-A-LAGO DOCS

"I’ve been saying it since day number one, Joy, Donald is a clear and present danger for the national security and safety of this country, and if this doesn’t prove it I’m not sure anything will. So I agree with you. But I don’t agree with you that he won’t be held accountable for this. This is too big at this point in time," he closed.

In August, Cohen suggested that Trump kept classified documents as a way to "extort America" by threatening to release foreign secrets unless he is kept out of prison.

He repeated the claim on "The ReidOut" Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So this is all about power for Donald Trump. This is all about him still remaining relevant and exerting the power over the United States as extortion. ‘In the event you indict me or members of my family, if you indict me or try to incarcerate, I have nuclear secrets that I have instructed some of my followers to turn over to our adversaries.’ That’s what I believe," Cohen said.