Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC.

Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.

Steele asked, "Given what we know about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago — and you spent many years inside of Donald Trump’s world — based on everything you know about him, why do you think he wanted to keep those top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago?"

Cohen suggested that Trump had plans to betray the country and aid its chief geopolitical rivals if the full force of the justice system was turned against him.

"He’s gonna use it as a ‘get out of jail free’ card. It’s a way to extort America," Cohen suggested.

Cohen imitated his idea of Trump’s mindset being "to turn around to say, ‘If you put me in jail … I will have my loyal supporters who you do not know who has copies of information that may have been’ —again, this is my conjecture — ‘that I would take those documents, I will release them to Iran, to China, to North Korea, to Russia, and you know what? You want to take me down, I’ll take the whole country down!’"

Cohen suggested that such a tactic was endemic to Trump’s personality.

"Because, remember, and I’ve said this with you a thousand times, Mike, Donald Trump doesn’t care about this country, he doesn’t care about anyone or anything other than himself," Cohen claimed.

Steele agreed with Cohen's analysis and said, "You always bring the receipts, brother. Appreciate you."

After the raid on Trump’s home in Florida, Cohen tweeted what appeared to be a fake image of Trump crying with the caption "The end is near," suggesting in the tweet the raid would lead to inevitable jail time.

"Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare for jail.’ No one is above the law! #KarmaBoomerang," he tweeted.