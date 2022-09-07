Hillary Clinton tells 'The View' hosts that 'no one is above the law' while discussing Trump Mara-a-Lago docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joining the ladies of "The View" on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton said "no one is above the law" while discussing the documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton about her "hot take" on the situation and the former Secretary of State said that it was an issue she believed "should concern every American."

"It should concern every American because those documents and the empty folders as they were marked suggest that there was really important secret information that is essential to our country’s defense and security, and when the report came out yesterday that the documents also included information about we don’t know which, an ally or an adversary’s nuclear program, I cannot tell you how terrifying that is," she said.

"So I don’t understand how these documents ended up where they are. I don’t understand how he was permitted to take them, even to the residence let alone to a country club in Florida. I don’t understand it," she continued.

HILLARY CLINTON BLASTED FOR ‘ASTONISHINGLY FALSE’ TWITTER THREAD CLAIMING SHE HAD ‘ZERO’ CLASSIFIED EMAILS

Behar told Clinton that she was at an event recently with people very connected to government and when she asked people at the event if they believed Trump would be indicted, half believed he would and half said that he was going to get away with it, "like he always does." She asked Clinton if she believed that would be the case.

"I don’t know, Joy, and I don’t want to prejudge. I have been pre-judged wrongly enough. I’m not going to pre-judge somebody else, and so I think the key is what the facts and the evidence are," she said. "What the FBI and the intelligence community learn about these documents, how they ended up there, who else saw them."

The 2016 presidential candidate said that she thinks people have to have "two minds about this."

"No one is above the law," she added. "And the rule of law in a democracy, you know, has to be our standard. But we should not rush to judgment. We should take it seriously. We should be concerned about it, and we should follow the facts and the evidence."

CBS PROMOTES HILLARY CLINTON’S ‘GUTSY’ DOCUSERIES WITH CHELSEA: FORMER FIRST LADY HAS ‘NO REGRETS’

The former Secretary of State also praised President Biden's recent speech attacking "MAGA" Republicans as threats to democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clinton told CBS that she wouldn't run for president again. CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell asked the former Secretary of State if she would run for president in the future.

"No, no," Clinton responded. "But I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."

