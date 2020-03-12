Michael Avenatti held in ‘rat-infested’ cell that 'reeks of urine': report

Federal detention centers are definitely a lot less pleasant than cable news' greenrooms.

Former liberal media darling and frequent CNN guest Michael Avenatti was recently held in a "rat-infested" jail cell for a 10-day stretch and “and was able to shower only twice in about two weeks,” according to The Washington Post.

Citing a letter Avenatti’s attorney sent to a judge, the Post reported that the former lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels had a rough time during a lockdown at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan, where he's being held since last month after being found guilty of trying to extort Nike.

A New York jury found Avenatti, 48, guilty on three counts, including extortion, wire fraud and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort. He faces up to 42 years in prison will be sentenced later this year. According to the Post, Avenatti’s attorney said inmates lacked soap and or hot water to wash their hands and faced "deplorable" conditions.

“Avenatti’s cell was ‘infested with rats,’ and the facility ‘reeks of urine,’ the Post reported.

The unhygienic situation is a major lifestyle change for Avenatti, who was embraced by members of the mainstream media before his fall from grace. Media Research Center director Tim Graham wrote last month that “CNN and MSNBC gave Avenatti 230 interviews in one year.”

Back in 2018, an MRC study revealed that Avenatti appeared on CNN a whopping 74 times over a 10-week period and the network’s in-house media critic Brian Stelter famously declared the now-disgraced porn lawyer was a legitimate threat to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Stelter told Avenatti on air, "Looking ahead to 2020, one of the reasons why I'm taking you seriously as a [2020 presidential] contender is because of your presence on cable news.”

At the height of Avenatti’s fame, he even spent his time away from CNN’s greenroom partying with the network’s anchors while regularly appearing on late-night shows, MSNBC and “The View.”

Juanita Scarlett, a former aide to Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York and brother of CNN host Chris Cuomo, once tweeted – and then deleted – a photo of herself with Avenatti and CNN Don Lemon, who apparently hosted a bash at his posh Hamptons home — a far cry from any “rat-infested” cell.