Miami Republican torches Biden as post-Title 42 surge imminent: 'Part of a plan—what they want'

Biden said in 2019 the U.S. must 'immediately surge to the border all of those people who are seeking asylum'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Rep. Carlos Gimenez claims Biden's border surge 'all part of the plan' Video

Rep. Carlos Gimenez claims Biden's border surge 'all part of the plan'

The Miami-area lawmaker sounds off on 'The Story' as border states prepare for the end of Title 42.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., President Biden and his administration actively want the surge of illegal immigrants expected to come soon after Title 42 restrictions sunset as of Thursday. 

The Florida Republican told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that the Biden administration of declaring "war on the orderly immigration process."

He suggested Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas intentionally fails to tell the truth about various aspects of immigration enforcement asked about the feds' purportedly prepared to sign off on "street releases" of illegal immigrants.

The proverbial "war" started on Biden's first day in office, Gimenez said, as he reversed Trump-era border polices that "were working."

BORDER PATROL CLEARS WAY FOR MORE MIGRANT RELEASES TO CITY STREETS, SOURCES SAY

President biden border

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Biden was responsible for the worsening border crisis. (Fox composite)

"So it's no surprise that now we have this crisis while we've been having this crisis since his first day, and now it's really going to become a nightmare as more and more migrants flood into the United States," he said. 

MacCallum went on to play a clip of Biden during a Democratic primary debate, flanked by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in which he said he would "make sure we immediately surge to the border all of those people who are seeking asylum – they deserve to be heard – that's who we are… you should come."

Gimenez said the snippet helps show that the crisis is purposeful.

"There's no accident," he said. "This is all part of a plan – what that plan is, I don't know – but the plan is to flood this country with immigrants and illegal immigrants because they're coming through in record numbers."

BORDER PATROL APPREHENDS OVER 10,000 MIGRANTS A DAY AHEAD OF TITLE 42'S END, HIGHEST EVER RECORDED 

Gimenez

Then-Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez speaks in Georgia (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 12107282)

Gimenez added that Congress however is seeking to implement legislation that will secure the border through House Resolution 2 – sponsored by Gimenez' fellow Florida Republican, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. 

Diaz-Balart's bill "addresses issues regarding immigration and border security, including by imposing limits to asylum eligibility," according to its official synopsis.

The bill would require Mayorkas to resume border wall construction, authorize "Operation Stonegarden" to provide law enforcement grants for certain border security operations, prohibit the processing of alien nationals who arrive between official ports of entry, and require the creation of an E-Verify type system for use by businesses, among other line items.

Biden will likely veto H.R. 2, Gimenez lamented, saying that prediction shows the president has no plan to control the crisis that is about to intensify exponentially.

"This is what they want. They want this flood of immigrants coming into the United States," he said. 

Gimenez called for Mayorkas and Biden to reinstate Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. 

