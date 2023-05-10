Miami Republican torches Biden as post-Title 42 surge imminent: 'Part of a plan—what they want'

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., President Biden and his administration actively want the surge of illegal immigrants expected to come soon after Title 42 restrictions sunset as of Thursday.

The Florida Republican told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that the Biden administration of declaring "war on the orderly immigration process."

He suggested Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas intentionally fails to tell the truth about various aspects of immigration enforcement asked about the feds' purportedly prepared to sign off on "street releases" of illegal immigrants.

The proverbial "war" started on Biden's first day in office, Gimenez said, as he reversed Trump-era border polices that "were working."

"So it's no surprise that now we have this crisis while we've been having this crisis since his first day, and now it's really going to become a nightmare as more and more migrants flood into the United States," he said.

MacCallum went on to play a clip of Biden during a Democratic primary debate, flanked by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in which he said he would "make sure we immediately surge to the border all of those people who are seeking asylum – they deserve to be heard – that's who we are… you should come."

Gimenez said the snippet helps show that the crisis is purposeful.

"There's no accident," he said. "This is all part of a plan – what that plan is, I don't know – but the plan is to flood this country with immigrants and illegal immigrants because they're coming through in record numbers."

Gimenez added that Congress however is seeking to implement legislation that will secure the border through House Resolution 2 – sponsored by Gimenez' fellow Florida Republican, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

Diaz-Balart's bill "addresses issues regarding immigration and border security, including by imposing limits to asylum eligibility," according to its official synopsis.

The bill would require Mayorkas to resume border wall construction, authorize "Operation Stonegarden" to provide law enforcement grants for certain border security operations, prohibit the processing of alien nationals who arrive between official ports of entry, and require the creation of an E-Verify type system for use by businesses, among other line items.

Biden will likely veto H.R. 2, Gimenez lamented, saying that prediction shows the president has no plan to control the crisis that is about to intensify exponentially.

"This is what they want. They want this flood of immigrants coming into the United States," he said.

Gimenez called for Mayorkas and Biden to reinstate Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy.