Border Patrol apprehends over 10,000 migrants a day ahead of Title 42's end, highest ever recorded

There are 28,500 migrants in custody ahead of Title 42's expiration

By Adam Shaw , Bill Melugin | Fox News
Rep. Mark Green warns border officials are not prepared for end of Title 42 Video

Rep. Mark Green warns border officials are not prepared for end of Title 42

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green warns the crisis at the border is only going to get worse with the end of Title 42 and explains House Republican efforts to pressure the Biden administration to take action.

Border Patrol agents apprehended over 10,000 migrants a day on both Monday and Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection sources tell Fox News, marking the highest single-day totals ever recorded ahead of the end of the Title 42 public health order later this week.

Sources say agents apprehended at least 10,300 migrants who crossed illegally on Tuesday in addition to the over 10,000 encountered on Monday. There are currently 28,500 migrants in custody.

Fox is told that the numbers are expected to keep increasing ahead of the end of Title 42 order on Thursday. 

The order has been used since March 2020 by both the Trump and Biden administration to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, nearly half of all migrant encounters ended in a Title 42 expulsion. 

A U.S. Border Patrol agent talks with asylum-seekers

A U.S. Border Patrol agent talks with asylum-seekers waiting between the double fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, May 8, 2023, in San Diego. The migrants wait between the fences to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents.  ((AP Photo/Denis Poroy))

The order will end on May 11 along with the COVID-19 national emergency, and officials fear a new wave of migrants once it ends. 

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

