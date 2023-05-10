Border Patrol apprehends over 10,000 migrants a day ahead of Title 42's end, highest ever recorded

Border Patrol agents apprehended over 10,000 migrants a day on both Monday and Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection sources tell Fox News, marking the highest single-day totals ever recorded ahead of the end of the Title 42 public health order later this week.

Sources say agents apprehended at least 10,300 migrants who crossed illegally on Tuesday in addition to the over 10,000 encountered on Monday. There are currently 28,500 migrants in custody.

Fox is told that the numbers are expected to keep increasing ahead of the end of Title 42 order on Thursday.

The order has been used since March 2020 by both the Trump and Biden administration to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, nearly half of all migrant encounters ended in a Title 42 expulsion.

The order will end on May 11 along with the COVID-19 national emergency, and officials fear a new wave of migrants once it ends.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.