Jon Stewart ridiculed Kristen Welker over response to Trump walking out on interview

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Comedian Jon Stewart took aim at NBC's Kristen Welker on Monday, targeting her response to President Donald Trump walking out of a "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday.

On "The Daily Show," Stewart discussed Trump ending the interview with Welker after calling her, and other major media outlets, "crooked." The comedian overwhelmingly criticized the president during his segment but also honed in on the NBC host's response to Trump walking out.

"But this is where Kristen Welker nearly undoes all of the good work she did with one of the worst pleas in the history of journalism," Stewart said.

As Trump walked off, Welker said, "Mr. President, let’s ... please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin."

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Stewart mocked Welker's remarks, joking, "You can't leave, sir! I was in business class! Mr. President, please, Wisconsin, 'Wheel of Fortune' is on an hour earlier here. These people are savages. Their Chinese restaurants only serve Szechuan, no Cantonese to be found. We'll all die of consumption."

"But you know what? Maybe finally this moment will give journalists permission to not back down. To not just leave it there and move on. And to finally be honest about Trump's inability to be challenged in the moment," Stewart said.

He then showed a clip of Welker explaining that she and the president acknowledged difficulties posed during the interview due to bad weather.

Stewart yelled, "You were inside! There was no challenge from the rain! F--- that! No! Donald Trump was not thrown off by the ambient noise during the interview. In fact, ambient farm rain is the least disruptive noise environment he conducts interviews in!"

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Multiple times during the interview, the NBC host acknowledged the sound of the rain at the interview location.

"This would be the first of multiple interruptions due to weather. Rain on the metal roof making it difficult for both of us to hear each other," Welker said at one point. "As we’re having this conversation, we can hear a little bit of rain."

The president also acknowledged at one point, "a lot of rain."

"Donald Trump didn't storm out because of the rain. He stormed out because he was challenged, not because he was distracted," Stewart said. "So maybe it's time we stop making excuses for that man in order to preserve access to his constant bulls---."

Welker said at the end of the segment that Trump agreed to another interview on "Meet the Press."

Stewart reacted, "There you go. And what are the odds that the result of that interview will be any different?"

NBC News declined to comment when Fox News Digital reached out for a response.

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Trump stormed out of the interview on Sunday after accusing NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN of being "crooked" during a final exchange over his claims about U.S. elections.

"You’re a one-sided crooked network," Trump told Welker. "Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

"I sat in the rain with you for an hour," Trump said. "On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press ."

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Fox News' CJ Womack contributed to this report.