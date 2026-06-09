LA Hotels hit by largest job losses in a decade as 'Olympic Wage' mandates bite, data shows

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The Los Angeles hotel industry is shedding jobs at its steepest rate in a decade outside the pandemic, according to a new analysis of federal labor data, as local businesses struggle to stay afloat under some of the most aggressive minimum wage mandates in the country.

An analysis by the Employment Policies Institute (EPI) of newly released U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) figures revealed that Los Angeles County's hotel and motel sector lost 1.7% of its workforce in December 2025 compared to the same period the prior year. The contraction hit the market just as a string of hyper-localized wage mandates went into effect.

"This is the largest year-over-year drop in the hotel industry in a decade (barring losses related to COVID)," the EPI noted in its report. "While countywide the minimum wage reached $17.81 an hour last year (higher than the state’s $16.50 hourly mandate), the City of Los Angeles also increased its hotel-specific minimum wage mandate up to $22.50 an hour."

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To compile the report, the EPI analyzed fourth-quarter data from the BLS Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW), specifically isolating Los Angeles County Hotels and Motels. By comparing year-over-year employment percentages for December, researchers highlighted a multi-year trend of economic stagnation that critics say directly correlates with the city's aggressive regulatory intervention.

Industry leaders have long sounded "alarm bells" over the Citywide Hotel Worker Minimum Wage Ordinance—informally dubbed the "Olympic Wage"—which was heavily championed by the powerful hospitality union UNITE HERE Local 11 and enacted under Democratic Mayor Karen Bass.

"Los Angeles' hotel minimum wage mandates have turned a thriving industry into a struggling one," Brooke McCallum of the EPI told Fox News Digital. "Now, ahead of hosting the Olympics, LA's hotels are shedding jobs at the worst rate since the pandemic. The City Council's decision to delay the $30 wage acknowledges this reality, but hotels need more permanent relief to reverse this trend."

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The original phased-in mandate required a massive pay hike for airport and large-scale hotel workers, forcing base hourly wages to increase by $2.50 annually until reaching a staggering $30 per hour by 2028.

However, the reality of shrinking payrolls and soaring operational costs triggered a fierce political counter-offensive from the business community. A coalition of hotel operators and major airlines, including Delta and United, successfully corporate-funded a ballot initiative to completely repeal the city's gross receipts tax.

The move effectively forced the city into a corner. The gross receipts tax generates over $800 million annually—accounting for roughly 10% of Los Angeles' general fund. Losing it would have financially ruined the city's budget, triggering catastrophic cuts and mass layoffs of police officers and firefighters.

To stave off fiscal disaster, L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson brokered a high-stakes compromise. On May 19, the City Council voted 11–4 to officially delay the $30-an-hour mandate by two years. Under the revised timeline, the baseline tourism wage will hit $25 this year, $27.50 in 2028, and finally top out at $30 in 2030. In exchange, the corporate coalition agreed to withdraw the catastrophic tax repeal from the upcoming November ballot.

The ongoing labor friction comes at a critical juncture for Southern California tourism. Los Angeles is currently preparing to take the global stage for a series of high-profile international events. The city just hosted the 81st U.S. Women’s Open Championship at the Riviera Country Club, and is finalized to host highly anticipated FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, all building up to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

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The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), the largest hotel association in the U.S. representing more than 30,000 members nationwide, warned that rigid wage policies threaten to spark a severe shortage of room availability just as international travelers flood the city.

An AHLA survey of Los Angeles hotel owners and operators—featuring a 16-question framework across multiple-choice, select-all-that-apply, and ranking formats—found that the wage mandates drastically increased baseline operational costs without giving businesses the flexibility to reflect shifting market conditions.

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According to the report, hotel operators have been forced to respond to the mandate by capping new hires, pausing expansions, and drastically cutting labor hours for existing staff.

Council President Harris-Dawson, Mayor Bass, and members of the L.A. City Council did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.