Bill Maher to appear in Charlie Kirk documentary, remembers loving his interview with the TPUSA leader

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Talk show host Bill Maher revealed on Monday that he will appear in a documentary about slain conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

As comedian Jeff Dunham spoke to Maher on "Club Random," he praised his past interview with Kirk as particularly memorable. Kirk, known for engaging in debate with people across the political spectrum, was assassinated during a campus event last September.

Dunham praised the interview, and Maher likewise said that he enjoyed hosting it very much.

"By the way they're doing a documentary and they asked if I would be in it," Maher announced. "I said yes. I'm giving them five minutes after my taping Friday night because - and I told them, ‘Don't expect me to be just saying you know, hagiography about Charlie.’ I liked him as a person. I'm glad I talked to him."

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While Kirk’s death caused some of his critics to emerge and dredge up his more controversial or pointed political statements, Maher said they ultimately did not make him a "monster" by any means.

"I do not think he was a monster," he said. "And if you look at his statements, I've read the full statements - of course because everybody is only interested in getting points for their team. They mischaracterized them. But even when I read the full statement, which were accurately characterized, I still disagreed with them. But it wasn't what they presented."

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"Again, it's always in the middle," Maher said. "It wasn't as bad as they said, but I still disagree."

"That’s what I loved about the interview is that is that you sat there and considered things and listened to him, let him talk and it was a really great discussion," Dunham said.

"My little motto here is everybody's a monster [until] you talk to them," Maher responded, as he went on to list multiple famous conservatives he has spoken to on his show.

Maher went on to blast many Democrats for being unwilling to talk with their opposition, including fellow Democrats like himself.

"And the Republicans, they definitely are better at like, ‘Well, we'll talk," Maher said.

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