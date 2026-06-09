Steve Hilton moves to California gubernatorial general election, says Golden State has a 'chance for change'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said the Golden State has a "chance for change" as he advances to the November ballot after securing a spot in the general election.

Hilton, a conservative commentator and former Fox News host, will face Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra in the general election.

"The good news is that we're going to have a chance for change in November, a new direction instead of another four years of the insanity," he said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"So very happy, but we’ve got work to do to turn this state around, but I'm excited. It's a great night," he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

TRUMP-BACKED HILTON ADVANCES TO CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GENERAL ELECTION

The California gubernatorial race has garnered widespread attention as candidates across the aisle fight to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom .

Becerra, who served as secretary of Health and Human Services during the Biden administration, has an advantage over Hilton come November given that California has roughly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.

Hilton, who is backed by President Donald Trump, summed up his gubernatorial campaign with a simple message: "Change is coming."

Hilton’s campaign has focused on criticizing Democratic leadership, especially Gov. Gavin Newsom. He has raised concerns about the state’s high cost of living, the homelessness crisis and high taxes.

HILTON SAYS SPENCER PRATT CAMPAIGN REFLECTS GROWING REVOLT AGAINST CALIFORNIA'S 'ONE-PARTY RULE'

The British-born conservative told Fox News that he would "100%" consider campaign assistance from former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt as he works to win over California voters ahead of November.

Hilton described Pratt, a former reality television personality who lost to progressive candidate Nithya Raman, as "the kind of energy" conservatives need when campaigning.

"He made such an incredible impact," Hilton said. "It's an absolute travesty that Los Angeles as a city won't have the same choice that the whole state will have. He laid out incredible plans."

"He had incredibly strong, substantive policies, especially on homelessness, which I said at the time, 'That's exactly what we need — not just in LA, but statewide,'" he added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrat-dominated California uses a jungle primary in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on the same ballot and the two top finishers advance to the general election.

If elected in November, Hilton would be the first Republican to hold the position since 2006 when former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger won re-election.