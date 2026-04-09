Melania Trump denounces 'lies' connecting her with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in White House event

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First lady Melania Trump delivered a brief statement Thursday afternoon at the White House, coming out swinging at those who have linked her to Jeffrey Epstein, calling them "devoid of ethical standards."

The remarks lasted roughly three minutes and did not include questions from the press.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today," she said. "I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

A White House official told Fox News ahead of the event that the appearance would be a "statement" rather than a formal announcement.

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Trump clarified the history between herself, her husband, President Donald Trump, and Epstein, during her remarks.

"I [have] never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time. Since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach," she said.

The first lady called on Congress to act on Epstein's circle, saying ‘each and every woman’ should have her moment to share testimony.

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"I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors," she said. "Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.