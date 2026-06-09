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Politics on Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump with diaper gag after NBC walk-off

White House spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed the segment, saying nobody in their right mind cares what Kimmel thinks

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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White House fires back after Kimmel’s diaper gag mocking Trump Video

White House fires back after Kimmel’s diaper gag mocking Trump

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump with an edited ‘diaper’ visual after his NBC interview clash, prompting White House spokesman Davis Ingle to dismiss the ABC host as "seriously unfunny."

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Jimmy Kimmel used his ABC late-night show Monday to mock President Donald Trump with an edited "diaper" visual after Trump ended a tense NBC interview with "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker. The comedian also criticized the president's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Kimmel played the footage from Trump's interview before the edited clip showed the president leaving the set, including a manipulated visual effect of Trump in a diaper.

"You know what? When that dinner bell rings, he’s gone," Kimmel said.

Kimmel framed the gag around Trump's exchange with Welker after she challenged his claims about California election results.

President Donald J. Trump sitting across from moderator Kristen Welker during Meet the Press interview

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump during a monologue that referenced Trump’s NBC interview, his NBA Finals appearance and California’s vote count. (Adam Bettcher/NBC)

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"Either way, their talk ended in a full-blown Trumper tantrum," Kimmel said.

The White House fired back at Kimmel’s monologue, dismissing the ABC host’s diaper gag as an unserious attack from a late-night critic of the president.

"Nobody in their right mind cares what seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel thinks," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

During the NBC interview, Trump accused Welker and the press of being unfair after she pressed him on his claims that officials were mishandling the vote count in California, in which state elections take more than a month to be certified.

U.S. President Donald Trump watching NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden as Kimmel criticized the security disruptions tied to the visit. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

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"You’re either crooked or you’re stupid," Trump told Welker in the clip Kimmel aired.

Kimmel followed the exchange with a personal joke aimed at Trump.

"This is why he mostly dated women who don’t speak English," Kimmel said.

The late-night host also pointed to weather delays during the Wisconsin interview and said Trump did not like being challenged by Welker.

Kimmel and Pratt

Kimmel mocked Trump’s reaction to the Los Angeles mayoral race after later mail ballots shifted the results and Republican Spencer Pratt fell out of the top two. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Michael Le Brecht II/Disney via Getty Images;)

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"This interview, first of all, was interrupted several times by rain," Kimmel said. "And I don’t know if he was worried about the cotton candy on his head getting wet or he just didn’t like the fact that he was being taken to task by a woman."

The president ended the interview after accusing NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN of being "crooked," according to the clip.

"Can you imagine any other president in the history of any other place doing that?" Kimmel said. "That was a hissy fit."

Kimmel also criticized Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, mocking the president's decision to attend while saying his presence created security complications for fans.

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"New York celebrities were in attendance tonight, including our president, who was too busy with the war to go to his son’s wedding, but had no problem carving out time to swallow nachos at the Knicks game tonight," Kimmel said.

"Donald Trump is the first sitting president ever to completely disrupt an NBA Finals game in person because he decided to go. They had to cancel the watch party outside the Garden. Fans had to get there two hours early to get through security."

Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, according to ESPN. The Spurs beat the Knicks 115-111 in Game 3.

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Kimmel then turned to the Los Angeles mayoral race, where Republican Spencer Pratt fell behind Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman after initially being ahead at the end of election night and later mail ballots were processed.

"The Democrats rigged the election," Kimmel said. "And they rigged it by having Republicans take the lead at first."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

You can follow CJ on Twitter.

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