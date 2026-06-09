Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump with diaper gag after NBC walk-off

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Jimmy Kimmel used his ABC late-night show Monday to mock President Donald Trump with an edited "diaper" visual after Trump ended a tense NBC interview with "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker. The comedian also criticized the president's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Kimmel played the footage from Trump's interview before the edited clip showed the president leaving the set, including a manipulated visual effect of Trump in a diaper.

"You know what? When that dinner bell rings, he’s gone," Kimmel said.

Kimmel framed the gag around Trump's exchange with Welker after she challenged his claims about California election results.

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"Either way, their talk ended in a full-blown Trumper tantrum," Kimmel said.

The White House fired back at Kimmel’s monologue, dismissing the ABC host’s diaper gag as an unserious attack from a late-night critic of the president.

"Nobody in their right mind cares what seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel thinks," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

During the NBC interview, Trump accused Welker and the press of being unfair after she pressed him on his claims that officials were mishandling the vote count in California, in which state elections take more than a month to be certified.

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"You’re either crooked or you’re stupid," Trump told Welker in the clip Kimmel aired.

Kimmel followed the exchange with a personal joke aimed at Trump.

"This is why he mostly dated women who don’t speak English," Kimmel said.

The late-night host also pointed to weather delays during the Wisconsin interview and said Trump did not like being challenged by Welker.

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"This interview, first of all, was interrupted several times by rain," Kimmel said. "And I don’t know if he was worried about the cotton candy on his head getting wet or he just didn’t like the fact that he was being taken to task by a woman."

The president ended the interview after accusing NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN of being "crooked," according to the clip.

"Can you imagine any other president in the history of any other place doing that?" Kimmel said. "That was a hissy fit."

Kimmel also criticized Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, mocking the president's decision to attend while saying his presence created security complications for fans.

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"New York celebrities were in attendance tonight, including our president, who was too busy with the war to go to his son’s wedding, but had no problem carving out time to swallow nachos at the Knicks game tonight," Kimmel said.

"Donald Trump is the first sitting president ever to completely disrupt an NBA Finals game in person because he decided to go. They had to cancel the watch party outside the Garden. Fans had to get there two hours early to get through security."

Trump became the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game, according to ESPN. The Spurs beat the Knicks 115-111 in Game 3.

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Kimmel then turned to the Los Angeles mayoral race, where Republican Spencer Pratt fell behind Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman after initially being ahead at the end of election night and later mail ballots were processed.

"The Democrats rigged the election," Kimmel said. "And they rigged it by having Republicans take the lead at first."