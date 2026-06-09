Evolutionary scientists details why 'existential angst' makes progressives less happy than conservatives

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Conservatives are happier than liberals, and evolutionary behavioral scientist Dr. Gad Saad says there's a simple reason why.

Appearing on Fox News' "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, Saad pointed to decades of "unequivocal" research showing conservatives consistently report higher levels of happiness than their counterparts on the left, arguing the difference stems from how each side views society.

"I offer a speculative explanation, but I think it makes sense," he said in Tuesday's episode.

"The conservative wakes up in the morning with a sense of existential comfort. It may not be a perfect society, but we have freedom, we have liberties, we have all sorts of foundational values that are worth conserving, and it's conservative."

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"On the other hand," he continued, "the progressive wakes up with existential angst. We live in a transphobic, Islamophobic, misogynistic, racist, bigoted [society]."

Because of that contrast, he suggests conservatives are more likely to feel content and optimistic about their lives, while progressives' focus on societal problems can contribute to dissatisfaction and anxiety.

Saad, an evolutionary behavioral scientist, bestselling author and marketing professor at Concordia University's John Molson School of Business in Montreal, also discussed what he calls "suicidal empathy" — the idea that excessive compassion can ultimately undermine Western societies, including the U.S.

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During the wide-ranging conversation, Hannity and Saad examined the psychological roots of entitlement, socialist economic policies and high taxation, and weighed in on the rise of antisemitism around the world.

The "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast features in-depth interviews with a variety of newsmaking figures and can be experienced on multiple platforms.

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Fox News Staff contributed to this report.