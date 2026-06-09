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Hang Out With Sean Hannity

Evolutionary scientists details why 'existential angst' makes progressives less happy than conservatives

Dr. Gad Saad points to decades of research and contrasts 'existential comfort' with progressive dissatisfaction

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Conservatives are found to be happier than progressivists, psychologist asserts Video

Conservatives are found to be happier than progressivists, psychologist asserts

Professor Gad Saad, an evolutionary psychologist, joins Sean Hannity's podcast to explore the differing psychological states of conservatives and progressives. Saad reveals research indicating conservatives often experience greater happiness due to their appreciation for foundational societal values. He contrasts this with progressives, who he observes frequently face "existential angst" stemming from perceived injustices within society.

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Conservatives are happier than liberals, and evolutionary behavioral scientist Dr. Gad Saad says there's a simple reason why.

Appearing on Fox News' "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, Saad pointed to decades of "unequivocal" research showing conservatives consistently report higher levels of happiness than their counterparts on the left, arguing the difference stems from how each side views society.

"I offer a speculative explanation, but I think it makes sense," he said in Tuesday's episode.

"The conservative wakes up in the morning with a sense of existential comfort. It may not be a perfect society, but we have freedom, we have liberties, we have all sorts of foundational values that are worth conserving, and it's conservative."

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Gad Saad on Hannity podcast

Evolutionary behavioral scientist Gad Saad discusses a handful of topics, including why conservatives are happier than progressives, on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast. (Fox News Media)

"On the other hand," he continued, "the progressive wakes up with existential angst. We live in a transphobic, Islamophobic, misogynistic, racist, bigoted [society]."

Because of that contrast, he suggests conservatives are more likely to feel content and optimistic about their lives, while progressives' focus on societal problems can contribute to dissatisfaction and anxiety.

Saad, an evolutionary behavioral scientist, bestselling author and marketing professor at Concordia University's John Molson School of Business in Montreal, also discussed what he calls "suicidal empathy" — the idea that excessive compassion can ultimately undermine Western societies, including the U.S.

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Sean Hannity smiling in a studio setting

Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity launched a new podcast, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," on March 3. (FOX News Media)

During the wide-ranging conversation, Hannity and Saad examined the psychological roots of entitlement, socialist economic policies and high taxation, and weighed in on the rise of antisemitism around the world.

The "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast features in-depth interviews with a variety of newsmaking figures and can be experienced on multiple platforms.

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Why liberal women are the least happy group in America: study Video

The twice-weekly podcast delivers long-form, unfiltered conversations with compelling and influential figures across culture, business, sports, politics and beyond.

Fox News Staff contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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