Meghan McCain torches media's 'piss-poor' coverage of Cuomo nursing home scandal: 'Journalistic malpractice'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain scolded the mainstream media on Wednesday for ignoring the growing nursing home scandal surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, charging that they helped the Democrat evade culpability for his failure to protect the state's most vulnerable population.

"I have a lot of anger towards this story," McCain said. "I think the media has done a really piss-poor job in covering this in all ways.

"He has been given Emmys, he has gone on TV and joked about his sex life with giant Q-tips with his brother [CNN anchor] Chris Cuomo -- the adulation and lack of culpability and questioning on him across the board and his way to evade it, I think has been nothing short of journalistic malpractice and malfeasance."

Cuomo's nursing home controversy came under renewed focus last week when his top aide admitted that the Democratic administration had withheld the true number of COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, as first reported by the New York Post.

The governor's directive for nursing homes to accept patients who had or were suspected of having COVID-19 created an onslaught of cases that infected many elderly patients and resulted in close to 15,000 deaths.

The governor defended the data reporting earlier this week, telling reporters that "all the deaths in nursing homes and hospitals were fully, publicly and accurately reported." He also claimed that the troubling COVID rate in senior care facilities was due to staff and visitors transmitting the virus.

A heated McCain said Cuomo had shown " no empathy," in light of the recent allegations and called him "utterly ghoulish in the way that he has talked to people.

"He has not apologized to the families that have lost family members in this way," she said. "I think he is disgusting, I think there should be a criminal investigation, [and] I think they should step down."

She continued, "I think about the way my father [Sen. John McCain] died, surrounded by family ... and then I think about the way it could've gone had he not been famous or had he died from COVID in a nursing home under Gov. Cuomo’s leadership."