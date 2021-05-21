Meghan McCain slams Chris Cuomo as 'sanctimonious tool' after revelations he privately advised his brother

Co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo during Friday's broadcast of her show following revelations the liberal host privately advised his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, concerning sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.

The lone conservative on the show called Cuomo a "sanctimonious tool" while discussing the story with her left-wing co-hosts, and blasted his home network, saying, "Apparently that's too much … for CNN to hold him accountable."

POYNTER INSTITUTE BLASTS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO FOR ‘CROSSING A JOURNALISTIC line’ WITH ADVICE TO EMBATTLED BROTHER

Co-host Joy Behar opened the show by discussing Cuomo's actions and playing a video clip of his Thursday on-air apology, later asking McCain if she thought his conduct was improper.

"Well, I just think it’s really hypocritical … we’re all in positions where we work in media and politics, and we have to talk about people that we love," McCain said. "Quite frankly, if my dad had been accused of sexual assault I would be talking about it on 'The View' because I’m not a snowflake, and I'm not Chris Cuomo. And I too love my family and love my dad, but there’s no crying in baseball. This is the job we signed up for. If you can’t hack it, you should do something else."

"I think Chris Cuomo is a sanctimonious tool, and I think the fact that he’s acting like he's just too precious to talk about his brother – I too have family in politics. It's tough. I would talk about them on air, and I have when it's hard. Grow up," she added after criticizing the elder Cuomo's multiple appearances on Cuomo's show during the pandemic.

CNN'S HANDLING OF CHRIS CUOMO'S MEDIA SCANDAL PANNED BY EXPERTS: ‘MISERABLE JOB’ THAT DECEIVED VIEWERS

Behar stated Cuomo's mistake was that he talked with his brother while his staff was on the call, and that there's nothing wrong with brothers speaking to each other. She then told McCain that she would do the same thing if her brother was in trouble.

"But I would be woman enough to talk about it on the show. Because that's what I’m paid to do. Because I'm paid to be on TV to talk about the news," McCain said. "And if my family was in the news, even if they did something bad, if my brother was accused of sexual assault or killing old people, I would talk about it on ‘The View,’ and I'd say this is really hard, but he should be held accountable."

"And apparently that's too much for Chris Cuomo to do, and for CNN to hold him accountable to do, which is the difference between CNN and me," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sara Haines went after CNN later in the segment, calling it a "mistake" for the network to allow the elder Cuomo to appear on his brother's show in the first place. She stated that the appearances put the network in a "damning position," and that she blames higher-ups in the network for taking advantage of the connection for booking purposes.