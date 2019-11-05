Meghan McCain mysteriously absent from anti-Vietnam War activist Jane Fonda’s ‘View’ segment

Activist Jane Fonda visited “The View” on Tuesday, but co-host Meghan McCain was nowhere to be found when the actress, who'd adamantly opposed the Vietnam War, appeared on the ABC News gabfest.

That raised a question: Had McCain refused to appear with Fonda because of her father's service?

McCain’s father, the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, was captured by the North Vietnamese, who tortured and beat him for more than five years after his A4 Skyhawk was hit by a surface-to-air missile over Hanoi in 1967.

JANE FONDA REVISITS 'HANOI JANE' SCANDAL: 'IT’S JUST HORRIBLE FOR ME TO THINK OF THAT'

Fonda was famously labeled a traitor for her actions during the Vietnam War. During one trip to Vietnam in 1972, she even posed on an anti-aircraft gun, which led her to being nicknamed "Hanoi Jane." Fonda admitted years later that she regretted sitting on the weapon.

Meghan McCain’s absence piqued the curiosity of viewers who connected the dots, as she was on “The View” during Tuesday’s episode but vanished during the Fonda interview. “The View” panelists didn’t offer an on-air explanation.

“The View” declined comment when asked if McCain had skipped the segment because of Fonda’s involvement.

'THE VIEW' GIVES JANE FONDA A CARE PACKAGE FOR 'NEXT TIME' SHE GOES TO JAIL

An ABC News insider told Fox News that co-hosts sometimes skip particular segments for various reasons, including production and logistical issues. Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin was also absent from the Fonda segment.

Fonda's interview on Tuesday came after she was arrested several times during climate change demonstrations in Washington, D.C. "View" co-host Abby Huntsman pressed Fonda on whether she should instead engage in "peaceful" protests that don't involve breaking the law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Julius Young and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.