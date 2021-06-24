Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father.

Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.

Spears appeared in court Wednesday, breaking her silence on the conservatorship and telling the court, "I just want my life back," after claiming her father Jamie Spears "loved" the control he had over her.

"I was absolutely sick to my stomach listening to the audio. I felt physically ill. I had to, like, take a pause in bed after I listened to it," McCain said of Spears' court testimony. "This is a woman who is pleading for her freedom, pleading for her life. By any card carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking."

"She is being forced to work against her will. She is being forced to be put on medication as extreme as lithium, which can do long-term damage to her brain because she didn’t need it. She is not allowed to have agency over her body, over her reproductive rights, and she is ostensibly being kept as a slave, and working as a slave for her family and these conservators," she added.

McCain suggested that Spears being subjected to mistreatment under the conservatorship for 13 years made her wonder what the family would be capable of if they wanted to retaliate against her for the testimony.

"I actually believe this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people this very moment because these are people that could continue the abuse in real time. I think it's that extreme," McCain said.

"I feel horrible for her. Places like "Saturday Night Live" have made fun of her the past few years because of things like her Instagram. It was the only way she had to speak to the world, and it is her fans that did this," she added. "The Free Britney movement are the people who started this, and I hope to God they get her out of this environment and this situation today. I think it is at that level, and if she were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and it should be treated as such.'