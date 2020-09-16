Meghan McCain rips media for giving 'very little attention' to Middle East peace deal: Trump deserves credit

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain knocked the media for downplaying the historic peace agreement President Trump brokered between Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

During a discussion on Wednesday highlighting the ABC News town hall that featured Trump, McCain pointed to his reference to the Abraham Accords that were signed at the White House earlier in the day.

"I wish this was getting more attention and credit," McCain told her co-hosts. "I know that it's hard to give any wins to the Trump administration, but I always try to be fair and call balls and strikes like we see it. You're seeing a total geopolitical realignment in the Middle East against Iran and for Israel. And there's rumors that Saudi Arabia could be joining."

The sole conservative voice at the ABC daytime talk show called the White House ceremony commemorating the agreement a "really big day."

"For all the hubris and sort of baloney that we've seen blown around in this administration about bringing peace in the Middle East, this really is a huge step," McCain continued. "And I saw President Trump talk about it and was really pleased yesterday. And this is getting very little attention in the scheme of things for just how big it is. And I just wish that we could... just take a moment and really appreciate the fact that there's going to be embassies for Israel in Middle Eastern countries right now and it really is an amazing step forward for peace in the Middle East and for any pro-Israel American, it was a really big day."

Much of the media attempted to downplay the Israel-UAE-Bahrain agreement. NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell insisted that the Abraham Accords don't amount to "Middle East peace."

CNN spent much of its programming focused on the potential health risks of the White House event that was held to commemorate the accords amid the pandemic.

The anti-Trump network shamed the Trump administration for the "large crowd" and "little social distancing" that took place, suggesting that the event could be a super spreader of the coronavirus.