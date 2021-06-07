Meghan McCain defends Joe Manchin from his own party: 'Maybe Democrats can learn something'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain defended Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., from his own party Monday following an onslaught of liberal criticism over his opposition to the For the People Act and removal of the Senate filibuster rule.

McCain also blasted the apparent double standard by Democrats who called him a "traitor," while hailing Republicans who vote against their own party as heroes.

"What’s fascinating to me is that Democrats would seem to rather have a Republican in the Senate in Joe Manchin’s seat than have any moderates," McCain said, seemingly referring to Manchin's position of being a Democrat from a deep-red state.

LIBERAL MEDIA FUMES AT JOE MANCHIN OVER OPPOSITION TO FOR THE PEOPLE ACT, ENDING FILIBUSTER

"There’s so many conversations about whether or not Republicans have to bend the knee to Trump. Well, do Democrats have to bend the knee to the ‘Squad’ and everything on the far-left? Because it looks like AOC and the ‘Squad’ is dictating who is allowed in your party as well," she said.

Manchin, defying what seems almost impossible in other deep-red and blue states, narrowly won re-election in 2018 in a state that former President Donald Trump carried in landslides in 2016 and 2020.

"Maybe Democrats can learn something about winning red states. But instead of taking the lessons of Joe Manchin, they'd rather just call him a heretic and call him a traitor, and by the way, if you’re a Republican who votes against your party, you’re a hero and a maverick. So the media coverage of him is really interesting, especially for someone like me," McCain said.

"I respect free thinkers. I love people who buck party trends on both sides," she added. "If they're [Democrats] going to continue down this path where anyone who thinks differently of them is … seen as a heretic, you’re going to have the same problem on your side that I'm having on mine."