Left-wing media stirs 'racial pot' in the worst way after police shootings: Fleischer

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer told "America's Newsroom" on Thursday that the media and Democrats are "stirring the racial pot" regarding police-involved shootings, fueling anger toward police.

'NBC NIGHTLY NEWS' UNDER FIRE FOR EDITING OUT KEY PART OF 911 CALL BEFORE MA'KHIA BRYANT SHOOTING

ARI FLEISCHER: We've entered an era where there's less journalism and more activism by people who call themselves reporters, and by editing out that information, the American people are not learning what's happening in our country fully, fairly, and accurately. And in this instance, is there anybody in society, if it was their child who was about to get stabbed, would not be grateful to the police for protecting their child? And that's what this should be about. There would have been a victim here, probably a murder victim. And this is why we have police to protect the weak and the vulnerable in society, regardless of anyone's race.

But the media stirs a racial pot in the worst way in this country, as it was supposed to pit one American against another. No, we're supposed to be grateful for all colors when they defend any of us, regardless of our color. And that's what happened in Columbus.

...

But it's all part of how the pot gets stirred so easily along racial lines instead of recognizing that the police protect us and they don't deal with an eye toward race. If that person with a knife was white, they'd have been shot by the officer, too. I'm certain of it. It didn't matter what the race was, life was in jeopardy and the police acted to protect a life. I don't think that's hard to see for anybody in society. But the press stirs that pot. LeBron probably fell for the press, stirring the pot. I'm glad he took it down. But shame on Lebron for putting it up in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW