Media shifts rhetoric on migrant facilities, from Trump's 'concentration camps' to Biden's border 'problem'

The mainstream media has struck a vastly different tone in recent months when it comes to covering the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border.

The Media Research Center released a montage on Tuesday contrasting television coverage of migrant children under former President Donald Trump with the gentler tone they've sounded under President Biden.

"The images suggest those of concentration camps," then-MSNBC host Chris Matthews said while the Republican was in office.

"I call this a concentration camp for kids," MSNBC analyst Michael Steele similarly stated.

A CNN guest went even further, saying" "Increasingly, Donald Trump is turning this nation into Nazi Germany and turning these [facilities] into concentration camps."

Other MSNBC and CNN personalities invoked "babies" in "cages" and "jails."

"The Statue of Liberty, I think, is weeping right now," CBS News anchor Gayle King told viewers.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski declared that Trump will be "forever remembered as the president who traumatized little children."

Meanwhile, the networks have so far refrained from invoking Nazi atrocities and demonizing the new president, whose administration is using the same facilities as the Trump administration to house migrant children.

"A lot of these children are part of a problem that the Biden administration inherited from the Trump administration," NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley said.

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt similarly said: "Obviously, this is a problem that the Biden administration inherited from the Trump administration."

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto referred to the border crisis under Biden as "challenges" while "PBS NewsHour" correspondent Yamiche Alcindor called it a "very tough situation" for the Biden aministration.