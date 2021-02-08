Media pundits scold Tampa 'superspreader' Super Bowl celebration, Dolly Parton knocked for ad

From scolding Tampa Bay fans for celebrating a long-sought championship to slamming Dolly Parton over her anthem "9 to 5," liberal reporters, writers and pundits did their best to make others not enjoy Super Bowl LV.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the second Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday with a blowout, 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Tom Brady won his record seventh championship, and with the game being held in Tampa, the Bucs became the first team to ever win a Super Bowl on their home field.

But distressed by Bucs supporters reveling before the game by drinking and not wearing masks, double-masked CNN reporter Randi Kaye told viewers she had asked Tampa police what they could do about the situation and quoted police as "very disappointed."

The New York Times also expressed concern about the possible "superspreader" event when Buccaneers fans celebrated the win, in contrast to their headline about street celebrations following President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

While the latter crowd wore more masks, the difference in tone was noticed by media watchdogs.

GLENN GREENWALD SLAMS 'JUNIOR HIGH HALL-MONITOR TATTLING' REPORTERS AT CNN, NBC, AND NEW YORK TIMES

Others like former President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump and left-wing pundit Molly Jong-Fast scolded Florida and its Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, over the crowds, with the former calling for him to be prosecuted for "crimes against humanity."

During the game itself, country music icon Dolly Parton cut an ad for website builder Squarespace, where she reimagined her popular song "9 to 5" as "5 to 9." Her new rendition encouraged people to work hard and be their own boss, but Kim Kelly wrote for the NBC News "Think" section that it was a "tone-deaf misstep" that paid unfortunate tribute to the "side hustle."

LIBERAL MEDIA PUSHES QANON AS NEW 'BOOGEYMAN,' POST-TRUMP FACE OF REPUBLICAN PARTY

"It's a perfect storm of gig economy propaganda," Kelly chided. "It's not 'fun' or 'empowering' to juggle multiple jobs; it's an indictment of a system in which people aren't paid fairly and workers are squeezed down to the last drop of energy."

Rock star Bruce Springsteen, an outspoken liberal activist who said he would move to Australia if Trump were re-elected, narrated a Jeep ad about the "Reunited States of America" that called for "red and blue" to meet in the "middle." The ad drew conservative criticism due to the messenger's left-wing politics.

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter loved the two-minute commercial, however, tweeting he wished it had gone for an hour.

Hot takes also abounded in the days before the Super Bowl. One USA Today columnist penned a piece on Tuesday complaining that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had "gotten an undeserved pass for his past support of Donald Trump" who was "happy to talk politics until he wasn't."

TOM BRADY'S SUPER BOWL DOMINANCE CONTINUES AFTER SEVENTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Such treatment for Brady was a function of "white privilege" not afforded to outspoken players like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Nancy Amour wrote.

Also, in a widely mocked item in the Washington Post, a military historian wondered if the Buccaneers name problematically celebrates pirates. Likewise, the runner-up Kansas City Chiefs have long come under fire for a so-called appropriation of Native American culture.

USA TODAY COLUMN ARGUES TOM BRADY HAS GOTTEN 'UNDESERVED PASS' FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP, CITES 'WHITE PRIVILEGE'

Former reality television star and Manhattan District Attorney candidate Elisa Orlins announced she would be forced to root for the "team with the racist name" instead of "Trump-loving" Tom Brady and the Bucs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the field itself, the Bucs defense dominated the Chiefs, holding their explosive offense to only three field goals.

Kansas City fell short in its bid to win back-to-back titles, a feat not accomplished since Brady's Patriots won consecutive Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.