Media is 'protecting' Cuomo and 'serving at the pleasure' of Democrats: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed major media outlets including CNN and MSNBC on Wednesday for "protecting" Gov. Andrew Cuomo after his recent coronavirus press conference remarks.

CUOMO WARNS UNVACCINATED PEOPLE COULD KILL GRANDMAS

JOE CONCHA: How many grandparents did Andrew Cuomo kill when he decided to put COVID-positive patients back into nursing homes? Even a 10-year-old knows that you don’t do that in that situation...



...

But, most of the media has moved on. They’re quite apathetic. It reminds me of Governor Ralph Northam in Virginia where everybody thought he was toast and he just put his head down and let the news cycle take everything out to sea, and then suddenly there was nothing to see here anymore. And the fact that it was covered 0.0 seconds by all those news organizations shows that they’re serving at the pleasure of the Democratic Party...



...

[Andrew Cuomo] should be in much worse shape, but the media protecting him has buoyed his numbers a little bit, and that is just pathetic...

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW