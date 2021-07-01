Media critics erupt as outlets continue to gush over Chinese Communist Party anniversary: 'PARTY TIME'

After CNN was roasted for appearing to celebrate the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary this week, ABC News is now being accused of the same strange sycophantic behavior.

On Tuesday, ABC tweeted out a story about the CCP's 100th anniversary celebration, with the caption, "PARTY TIME."

"Apparently America's media outlets are in some kind of competition to see who can compose the most [nauseatingly] sycophantic paean to China's communist party?" asked Grabien editor Tom Elliott.

"Looks like ABC just picked up a new gig as the Chinese Communist Party's latest propaganda outlet," tweeted Stand for America's Kassy Dillon.

"ABC is now a outlet for the CCP. Distributing propaganda for the communist party is appalling," tweeted UFC fighter Tim Kennedy.

CNN ACCUSED OF ‘LITERALLY PUBLISHING CHINESE PROPAGANDA’

On Wednesday, CNN International similarly recognized the CCP anniversary by tweeting, "The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star."

Social media users and lawmakers alike questioned the way CNN covered the authoritarian group's centenary.

"Not sure what there is to celebrate. In the last 100 years, the CCP has murdered and stolen from millions of people. Xi is committing genocide in Xinjiang, annihilating One Country Two Systems in Hong Kong, and threatening war in Taiwan, to name a few of Xi's crimes," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., responded .

"This is Xi-N-N," tweeted another user.

CNN was mocked earlier in June for publishing a report that boasted of China’s coronavirus vaccination rates, without appearing to question China's too-good-to-be-true statistics.

Overshadowed by China's lofty festivities are the countless people who died at the hands of the CCP, including under former chairman Mao Zedong, whose Great Leap Forward initiative to industrialize China's economy and repressive Cultural Revolution killed tens of millions between 1958 and 1976. One Associated Press article referred to the disasters as "past mistakes" that the party's current narrative tries to gloss over.