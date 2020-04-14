CNN accused of 'literally publishing Chinese propaganda'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN is under fire for allegedly publishing "Chinese propaganda" in a report that cites a media outlet controlled by the Chinese government.

On Monday, CNN.com ran an article about China People's Liberation Army (PLA) supposedly having a foothold in the spread of the coronavirus in a branch of its military, running the headline, "China's PLA Navy is controlling coronavirus and aircraft carrier's deployment proves it, report says."

"A Chinese naval flotilla headed into the Pacific over the weekend, evidence that the People's Liberation Army Navy has done a much better job controlling coronavirus than the US Navy, according to a story posted on the PLA's English-language website," the article began. The aircraft carrier Liaoning led the group, which included two guided-missile destroyers, two guided-missile frigates and an auxiliary ship, according to the report from state-run tabloid Global Times."

The report goes on to compare China's Navy to the outbreak of the virus that took place on several US Navy aircraft carriers, including the USS Theodore Roosevelt, knocking the US military in the process.

"The PLA Navy has no such issues, Chinese military experts told the Global Times," CNN's article read.

The piece sparked an outcry on social media.

"Is @CNN actually publishing this #China Communist Party propaganda as news?" Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, asked.

"I'm horrified that CNN published this. Its literally a Chinese propaganda story," Washington Post columnist Isaac Stone Fish reacted.

"Wow. CNN article just straight up regurgitated Chinese propaganda," Daily Caller investigative editor Peter J. Hasson tweeted.

"Unvarnished Chinese propaganda, published by CNN," The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech declared.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The anti-Trump network has been under fire as critics have accused CNN and its journalists of shielding China amid growing suspicion of its handling of the outbreak as well as its data of reported cases and deaths from the virus.

On Tuesday evening, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was accused of being a "Chines propagandist" for suggesting that China was being used by President Trump as a "scapegoat" over the virus outbreak.