Emmy viewers call out celebs for not wearing masks, social distancing at 2021 show

The Emmys were skewered on social media as viewers took notice of the lack of coronavirus safety measures, specifically masks.

The 2021 awards show was one of the first to return to the typical in-person format following more than a year of delayed and adjusted ceremonies like the Oscars and Golden Globes. Few of the stars in attendance on Sunday were seen on the broadcast wearing masks or observing social distancing guidelines.

Although host Cedric the Entertainer noted on the broadcast that everyone in attendance had to show proof of vaccination, as well as test negative for COVID-19, stars like Seth Rogen, came out swinging at the lack of requirements. He wasn’t the only one.

After more than a year and a half of various mandates and guidelines designed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, many were upset to see A-list celebrities having a celebration that seemingly included none of those things. It didn’t take long before viewers took to Twitter to slam the Emmys for not practicing what many of its stars had preached for roughly the better part of two years.

Some noted that it was difficult to see A-list celebrities going maskless while their kids are mandated to wear them for hours per day in schools to avoid massive outbreaks.

"Hollywood stars are currently sitting together maskless in a packed room at the Emmys… meanwhile my fully vaccinated kids are forced to wear masks all day at school. What a ridiculous world we’re living in!" one user wrote.

"Requiring kids in school to mask up, but no masks for the Emmy’s?!?" questioned another.

Others merely called out the stars over their blatant disregard for the ongoing pandemic.

"Are the #Emmys pretending the pandemic is over? No safety protocols in view. Masks, distancing? How many people are in that room?" one viewer wrote.

"Seth Rogen starting off the Emmys by addressing the elephant in the room that no one is social distancing or wearing masks and everyone is essentially squeezed inside a giant tent," another added.

"You know masks weren’t required at the Emmys tonight based on how many gals wore red lipstick," someone else added.

"No masks being worn INSIDE at The Emmys. Call me not shocked, love to preach but not practice what they preach…" another user wrote.

"Is 'science' the reason celebrities don't need masks at the Emmys but all the hourly employees do?" someone else wrote.

"Hollywood thought they would get away with not wearing masks because nobody watches the #Emmys," another user wrote.

"No Masks at the #Emmys because rules are for the little people," someone else wrote.

"Why is it that only "the help" have to wear masks at the Emmy’s? First it was the Met Gala. And now this. Seems that Covid-19 gives you a pass if you are wearing black tie or a designer frock. Or maybe it is just one rule for one group…and one for another," another concluded.