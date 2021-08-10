Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

McEnany: Even liberal WaPo knows border crisis is 'politically toxic' for Dems in 2022

Washington Post editorial warns Biden border crisis strategy may lead to Democrat election losses

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
McEnany: Even WaPo knows border crisis is going to hurt Dems in 2022 Video

McEnany: Even WaPo knows border crisis is going to hurt Dems in 2022

Fox News ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany on the Washington Post acknowledging border issues.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that the Washington Post acknowledging the border issues shows that it will "hurt" the Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

'INCOHERENCE' OF BIDEN BORDER CRISIS STRATEGY MAY LEAD TO DEMOCRAT ELECTION LOSSES: WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: What an absolute joke. … This has nothing to do with a real interest in the problem. This is everything to do with politics. The Washington Post Editorial Board is as liberal as they come, probably the most liberal paper in the nation competing with the New York Times. They know that this is a politically toxic issue. 

They know that the tailwind behind President Donald Trump winning in 2016 was immigration. We saw it in the polls back when I was at the RNC. This is a huge issue and now COVID is being imported through our southern border as Ron DeSantis has said. This is politically motivated. That is it. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

McEnany cites crime surge after ‘defund the police movement began’ Video
Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.