McEnany: Even liberal WaPo knows border crisis is 'politically toxic' for Dems in 2022

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday that the Washington Post acknowledging the border issues shows that it will "hurt" the Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

'INCOHERENCE' OF BIDEN BORDER CRISIS STRATEGY MAY LEAD TO DEMOCRAT ELECTION LOSSES: WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: What an absolute joke. … This has nothing to do with a real interest in the problem. This is everything to do with politics. The Washington Post Editorial Board is as liberal as they come, probably the most liberal paper in the nation competing with the New York Times. They know that this is a politically toxic issue.

They know that the tailwind behind President Donald Trump winning in 2016 was immigration. We saw it in the polls back when I was at the RNC. This is a huge issue and now COVID is being imported through our southern border as Ron DeSantis has said. This is politically motivated. That is it.

