Democracy dies in darkness? Washington Post, New York Times ignore Biden admin admitting crucial error

Democracy would have keeled over on Thursday if the Washington Post’s slogan was taken literally.

The Biden administration admitted it made an error on Wednesday when its guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," but anyone who relies on the Washington Post, whose mantra is "Democracy Dies In Darkness," or New York Times ("All The News That's Fit to Print") for news wouldn’t have any idea.

Both liberal papers ignored the bombshell story that resulted in the Biden administration admitting a gaffe.

Fox News first published a story highlighting the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s inclusion in a Department of Education handbook intended to help public schools reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic and spend funding received through the American Rescue Plan. The article also showcased radical rhetoric the network and its board members pushed that fall in line with critical race theory teachings.

Hours later, the Biden administration said it was an error to promote a radical group.

"The Department does not endorse the recommendations of this group, nor do they reflect our policy positions. It was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation," a spokesperson told Fox News.

The Post and Times didn’t cover the Department of Education’s admission of error, either.

The Washington Post and New York Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Abolitionist Teaching Network’s material, including the guide the Department of Education promoted, includes language often associated with critical race theory, though the phrase itself isn’t used.

Author and independent journalist Helen Raleigh, an outspoken opponent of critical race theory, feels corporate media and Democrats work together to reinforce their shared agenda.

"They're only going to want to reinforce, you know, one type of ideology," Raleigh told Fox News. "New York Times is a great example, right?"

Raleigh feels the Times slowly evolved from the paper of record to a publication that pushes "woke ideology," and ignoring negative news about the Biden administration is the latest step in the paper’s progression.

"The New York Times is basically run by young, woke-left activists who basically take orders from the tweeters," Raleigh said.