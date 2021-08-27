McEnany: Taliban knew there were repercussions under Trump, see weakness under Biden

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany told "Fox & Friends" Friday that the Taliban understood there were repercussions under former President Trump and suggested there is weakness from Biden. The former White House press secretary made these comments after Biden blamed Trump’s Taliban deal for the Afghanistan withdrawal.

AFGHAN DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 169 FOLLOWING KABUL AIRPORT BOMBING; 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS DEAD

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Guess what? Joe Biden, it wasn't President Trump that set this arbitrary deadline. That is what one high-level intelligence officer said to me, became a Taliban red line. That was what you did. It wasn't President Trump that withdrew the military before the civilians. That's what you did. It wasn't President Trump that has given a kill list to the Taliban. That's what you did. It wasn't President Trump that closed Bagram. That is what you did, and the president of the United States putting his head on that podium. That tells you all you need to know.

We used to have a commander in chief, who has General Kellogg described to me, strategically called the head of the Taliban after killing Soleimani, strategically in the second call, said, you kill American troops, and he described to me very graphic language that I can't repeat because it's classified. But that language the Taliban understood there were repercussions under President Trump. There is weakness from President Joe Biden, who doesn't deserve the title commander in chief.

