McEnany questions Pelosi, Biden over sons' business dealings: 'It's a trend'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany highlighted the business dealings of Hunter Biden, Paul Pelosi Jr. and Paul Pelosi Sr., Thursday, scrutinizing their "obscure" business interests. On "Outnumbered", McEnany highlighted the Biden, Pelosi business dealings in addition to questioning Speaker Pelosi on why she had her son join her trip to Taiwan earlier this month.

NANCY PELOSI DEFENDS BRINGING SON ON TAIWAN TRIP AFTER HUSBAND'S DUI CHARGE

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: How is it that the children of these national political figures all seem to have these similar obscure interests, whether it's Hunter Biden who somehow loves Ukrainian oil and gas industry. But we know his real passion is being an artist. And you have Paul Pelosi Jr. You mentioned the lithium. He's also invested in Singapore as well. He's invested in a Singapore energy sector company. And then you've got Paul Pelosi Sr. who happens to be the greatest stock picker in the world, it seems. In fact, New York Post reporting he bought 5 million in stock options on a computer chip company ahead of a vote on legislation that would deliver billions to boost the chip manufacturing industry. But it's a trend. I want to know, why was he on the trip? Was it just a vacation? Was it taxpayer funded? We'd love to know that. She said he was an escort. I want to know if it was taxpayer funded. Would be a great answer to have.

