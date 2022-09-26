Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

McEnany, 'Outnumbered' on Jen Psaki's sobering message to Dems for midterms: 'She's exactly right'

Psaki says Democrats will lose in November if it is a 'referendum' on Biden

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kayleigh McEnany: Jen Psaki is exactly right with warning to Dems Video

Kayleigh McEnany: Jen Psaki is exactly right with warning to Dems

'Outnumbered' co-host on former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's stern warning to Democrats that they will lose in the midterms if Republicans make it a 'referendum' on President Biden.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After former White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a stern warning to Democrats ahead of the midterms, ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany questioned whether Psaki ever raised pressing issues like crime with the president. McEnany noted that Psaki may still have access to President Biden and could potentially stress the importance of issues like crime as the election nears.

POLITICAL EXPERTS WEIGH IMPACT OF ‘MESSAGING’ AND PARTY PRIORITIES AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Jen Psaki is exactly right. You don't hear me say that often, but good for her for giving this really sober, clear-eyed assessment to her party. If it's a referendum on President Biden, Democrats lose. She went on in that clip to say, ‘A weak kind of Achilles heel for my party is crime.’ And the immediate question I had was, ‘did you tell your boss that?’ Because Jen Psaki is not a policymaker, but she does have access to the president, she did have access for a year and a half. She still would, presumably, especially if she had Oval Office walk-in privileges. So I wonder if at any point she said to him, ‘Hey, Mr. President, this is a weak spot for us.’ Because we know it took President Biden six months into his presidency to even give an address on crime, to even acknowledge it as an issue. Did she push for that to happen? Because it is now the number four issue among voters.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Psaki: If midterms are a 'referendum' on Biden, Democrats are doomed Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.