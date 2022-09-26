McEnany, 'Outnumbered' on Jen Psaki's sobering message to Dems for midterms: 'She's exactly right'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After former White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a stern warning to Democrats ahead of the midterms, ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany questioned whether Psaki ever raised pressing issues like crime with the president. McEnany noted that Psaki may still have access to President Biden and could potentially stress the importance of issues like crime as the election nears.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Jen Psaki is exactly right. You don't hear me say that often, but good for her for giving this really sober, clear-eyed assessment to her party. If it's a referendum on President Biden, Democrats lose. She went on in that clip to say, ‘A weak kind of Achilles heel for my party is crime.’ And the immediate question I had was, ‘did you tell your boss that?’ Because Jen Psaki is not a policymaker, but she does have access to the president, she did have access for a year and a half. She still would, presumably, especially if she had Oval Office walk-in privileges. So I wonder if at any point she said to him, ‘Hey, Mr. President, this is a weak spot for us.’ Because we know it took President Biden six months into his presidency to even give an address on crime, to even acknowledge it as an issue. Did she push for that to happen? Because it is now the number four issue among voters.

