McEnany: Nicki Minaj, celebs get 'different treatment' from Biden admin

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany called out President Biden and his administration for their inconsistent treatment of people who express concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. After saying to vaccinated Americans, ‘I understand your anger at those who haven’t gotten vaccinated,' Biden then offered a phone call with music star Nicki Minaj to answer any questions she may have after she tweeted concerns about the vaccine.

NICKI MINAJ HITS BACK AT BIDEN WHITE HOUSE AFTER IT CLAIMS VACCINE-RELATED PHONE CALL, NOT VISIT, WAS OFFERED

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The White House puts a lot of stock in celebrities and social media stars. Remember that social media star? I don't even know his name, who they invited to the White House days before Afghanistan collapsed. And he was essentially allowed to run around the press secretary's offices. So really interesting to see how much stock they put in celebrities. You get a different treatment. … We'll invite you to the White House, we'll cozy up to her.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: