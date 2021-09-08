McEnany on bombshell Wuhan lab report: Dr. Fauci 'can't be truthful'

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany broke down the implications of a new report on the origins of COVID-19. On "Outnumbered," McEnany explained that if the virus did leak from a lab in Wuhan, then U.S. taxpayer money was used to fund the research that led to a pandemic. She also said that if Dr. Fauci was aware of the risk involved with the Wuhan research and approved the funding, then he likely lied to Congress.

RAND PAUL SAYS NEW WUHAN DOCUMENTS SHOW FAUCI LIED

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: He can't be truthful because the truth would mean that very likely, if this did originate in the lab, U.S. taxpayer dollars helped to fund a pandemic that was unleashed upon the world out of a lab in Wuhan, China. What is so galling to me is when you read these 900 pages of documents that were obtained by The Intercept, the grant request actually acknowledges the dangers of this research.

So Dr. Fauci, I presume he read the application for the grant which said this: 'The grant proposal acknowledges some of these dangers. Field work involves the highest risk of exposure to SARS or other COVIDs while working in caves with high bat density overhead and potential fecal dust to be inhaled.' So presumably he read this and presumably he greenlighted the funding and now lying about it to Congress. But Senator Rand Paul has been on this from the beginning. I hope he continues.

