Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rand Paul shreds Fauci for allegedly 'lying dozens of times' over COVID-19

Rand Paul argued why Fauci should be "immediately removed."

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rand Paul slams Fauci for lying dozens of times Video

Rand Paul slams Fauci for lying dozens of times

Kentucky Republican weighs in on holding Anthony Fauci responsible for allegedly lying to the American people about the origins of COVID-19 on 'Hannity'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying about the National Institute of Health funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab during Tuesday's episode of ‘Hannity.’

SENATOR RAND PAUL: It’s a felony punishable by five years in jail. We’ve referred it to the Department of Justice. I don’t think Biden’s Department of Justice will do anything with it but yes, it is very dangerous to have public officials who we need to have trust in coming and lying to us, but he has lied dozens of times. Usually, he tells us that it’s for our own good but yes, he has dissembled, he has obfuscated—there’s other nicer words—but he has definitely lied to the American public and he should be held responsible but not just that. The judgment that we should continue to fund this lab and—that the virus in all likelihood came from the lab. I think it’s such incredibly poor judgment that he should be immediately removed. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rand Paul reacts to claims Fauci lied to Congress about COVID-19 origins Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.