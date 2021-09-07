Rand Paul shreds Fauci for allegedly 'lying dozens of times' over COVID-19

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for allegedly lying about the National Institute of Health funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab during Tuesday's episode of ‘Hannity.’

SENATOR RAND PAUL: It’s a felony punishable by five years in jail. We’ve referred it to the Department of Justice. I don’t think Biden’s Department of Justice will do anything with it but yes, it is very dangerous to have public officials who we need to have trust in coming and lying to us, but he has lied dozens of times. Usually, he tells us that it’s for our own good but yes, he has dissembled, he has obfuscated—there’s other nicer words—but he has definitely lied to the American public and he should be held responsible but not just that. The judgment that we should continue to fund this lab and—that the virus in all likelihood came from the lab. I think it’s such incredibly poor judgment that he should be immediately removed.

