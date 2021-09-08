Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton on Fauci's links to Wuhan lab funding: 'One of the biggest scandals in modern times'

New internal documents appear to contradict Fauci's denials to Congress

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Arkansas GOP Senator Tom Cotton blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci over newly released documents over the Wuhan Institute of Virology and accused him of lying to Congress. Cotton joined  "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday, and said that this is ‘one of the biggest scandals in modern times" in Washington, D.C.

RAND PAUL SAYS NEW WUHAN DOCUMENTS SHOW FAUCI LIED

SEN. TOM COTTON: I've said for months that Tony Fauci should be fired, now it's clear he lied to Congress. He should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. For 18 months, he has been saddling up his moral high horse and clucking his tongue at college kids who want to go celebrate a football game in an outdoor stadium on a nice fall day,  parents who don't want their kindergarteners to wear masks their entire lives, telling you you have to wear three masks when all along, he's been lying not just to Congress but to the American people about his role in funding very reckless research at a Chinese Communist lab that unleashed this pandemic on the world. It is a disgrace and it’s time for Tony Fauci to be held accountable.

