McCarthy spars with CBS host on election denial hypocrisy: 'Why don't you also hold Democrats' accountable

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy called out CBS’ Margaret Brennen and the media for ignoring past examples of Democrats denying election results while attacking Republicans on Sunday.

During McCarthy’s "Face the Nation" appearance, Brennen questioned McCarthy’s choice of nominating certain House Republicans to committees despite many of them allegedly denying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"According to CBS records, 70% of the House GOP members denied the results of the 2020 election. You put many of them on very key committees, Intelligence, Homeland Security, Oversight. Why are you elevating people who are denying reality like that?" Brennan asked.

"Well, if you look to the Democrats, their ranking member Raskin had the same thing, denied Trump or Bush was in there. Bennie Thompson—" McCarthy began.

ANA NAVARRO CLAIMS EACH OF ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS COULD BEAT UP HOUSE SPEAKER MCCARTHY: WE COULD ‘KICK HIS BUTT’

"Did you see those numbers we just put up there, 70 percent?" Brennan interrupted.

"Did you also be fair and equal where you looked at Raskin did the same thing, Bennie Thompson, who's a ranking member, was a chair, these individuals were chair of the Democratic Party," McCarthy responded.

Brennan frequently interrupted McCarthy, pointing out this discrepancy, implying that going back to the 2000 election was not relevant to the discussion.

"Yeah, they're my choices, but they’re the conference choices. But I'm also asking you when you look to see just Republicans, Democrats have done the same thing. So maybe it's not denying. Maybe it's the only opportunity they have to have a question about what went on during the election. So if you want to hold Republicans to that equation, why don't you also hold Democrats? Why don't you hold Jamie Raskin? Why don’t you hold Bennie Thompson? When Democrats had appointed them to be chair, I never once heard you ask Nancy Pelosi or any Democrat that question, when they were in power in the majority," McCarthy answered.

"You're talking about things going back to 2000 which was a time, I didn't have this show back then, which is why I'm asking you now," Brennen said.

MCCARTHY TUSSLES WITH REPORTER OVER INTL COMMITTEE REMOVALS: ‘YOU HAVE NOT HAD THE BRIEFING THAT I HAD’

Prominent Democratic figures such as Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and Hakeem Jeffries have previously denied the results of the 2016 presidential election as well as the 2018 midterm elections. Despite this, they continued to be featured prominently in media and hailed as leaders in the Democratic Party.

Over the past few weeks, McCarthy has faced criticism for removing Democrats such as Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their House Intelligence Committee positions while promoting Republicans in others. McCarthy previously defended these choices when questioned by reporters or Democratic critics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is your Congress," Brennan insisted.

"These are members who just got elected by their constituents, and we put them into committees. And I'm proud to do it," McCarthy responded.