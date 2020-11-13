Media shames Trump challenging election results after giving credence to Al Gore's battle in 2000, video shows

Members of the mainstream media have blasted President Trump amid his ongoing legal efforts challenging the 2020 election results, but a new video shows the media had a drastically different tone in 2000 when then-Vice President Al Gore delayed any concession until the results were determined in the courts.

Trump has received a barrage of attacks in the media after all major news outlets, including Fox News, projected Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States with the needed 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

However, a video montage shared by the Media Research Center on Friday of news coverage from the 2020 election juxtaposed with the news coverage from the 2000 election offer conflicting messages.

"There is no question, or every little question, that Al Gore won the votes cast in the state of Florida. The question is- will he win the votes counted," Then ABC News political analyst George Stephanopoulos said about his former superior after his tenure as a top aide to President Bill Clinton.

Then-CBS News anchor Dan Rather questioned whether the "fix was in" regarding the results in Florida, which ended up in President George W. Bush's favor.

Recent coverage of the Trump-Biden race insisted "there is no evidence whatsoever of illegal votes or any kind of election fraud," while coverage back in 2000 acknowledged, "voting irregularities are alleged in some counties."

"Just to be very clear, there is no evidence of quote 'clear and credible allegations of irregularities,'" CNN anchor Erin Burnett recently declared, which was followed by 2000-era CBS Early Show anchor Bryant Gumbel asking a guest if he thought "voter fraud has been perpetrated" in Florida.

While CNN personalities were quick to slam Trump for "baselessly crying fraud, making unhinged accusations," various media outlets took such irregularities seriously back in 2000.

"Trump is still refusing to recognize reality and admit he lost," an ABC News correspondent is heard saying while another ABC News correspondent suggested back in 2000 that Gore could "pick up more than 4,000 votes."

However, Trump is behind by larger amounts in the battleground states -- Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia -- with the smallest margin being about 11,000 votes in Arizona.