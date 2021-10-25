McAuliffe gets 'agitated' when asked about panicking campaign, efforts to tie Youngkin to Trump: report

As the Virginia gubernatorial election draws closer, the campaign for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe appears to be growing more nervous.

On Sunday, Axios spoke with McAuliffe regarding his campaign and noted that his attitude "has taken on an air of tension — bordering on panic."

For instance, his staff informed Axios their planned 20-minute interview, which the campaign requested following Axios' interview with Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, "was being limited to five minutes."

Furthermore, Axios described McAuliffe as agitated when asked about his campaign’s efforts to tie his Republican opponent, to former President Trump.

"I’m not tying — he’s tying himself. He said, ‘I'm honored to receive his endorsement, so much of the reason why I'm running is because of Donald Trump.’ I’m not tying him; he is," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe previously showed some agitation on Tuesday when he abruptly ended a local Virginia TV interview. Like with Axios, the interview was meant to last twenty minutes, but McAuliffe cut off WJLA’s Nick Minock after only 10 minutes of speaking.

"You should have asked better questions early on. You should have asked questions your viewers care about," McAuliffe said to the reporter as he got up and left.

McAuliffe has since attempted to pivot discussion away from his behavior onto his opponent, claiming Youngkin is the one avoiding the press.

"Anytime, anywhere you want, you want to do a 24/7 special, I’ll do it," McAuliffe said on Wednesday. "He’s been invited on – I think I’ve done six, 10 shows in the last week. Every single show says the same thing at the end. ‘We invited Glenn Youngkin, he refuses' – You are running for governor! He’s got to quit hiding. He wouldn’t debate me for months. I mean, it is just insane. You are running for governor. How can you not answer tough questions?"

Meanwhile, Youngkin spoke with WJLA for a full twenty minutes and has also spoken with Axios.

McAuliffe continues to face backlash after his comment about parents should not be in charge of what their kids are taught in schools. Minock asked about his comments prior to McAuliffe storming off.

"So are you saying parents shouldn't have a voice in their kids' education?" Minock asked.

"I was talking about what we need to do, bringing people together. We have the state boards, we have the board of education and we have the local school boards who are all involved in this process. But the issue is how do we deliver a world class education," McAuliffe explained.