Mazie Hirono rips Kavanaugh, other Trump Supreme Court picks, as she promotes new memoir

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono made a name for herself during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings three years ago. Now she's ripping the justice again -- describing him as a "political operative" and "not a very good lawyer" -- as she promotes her new memoir.

Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, said she thought the FBI conducted a "sham" investigation of accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh, according to a New York Times article published last week.

"The sham FBI investigation was so limited in its scope that Dr. Blasey wasn’t questioned, and other people who could have corroborated the allegations were never questioned," she told the Times.

The senator said Ford handled herself with "such grace" during her Senate testimony about her sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh before his confirmation.

"It was such a contrast to Kavanaugh, who is just a political operative," she said. "In my view, he’s not a very good lawyer."

She also criticized Justice Neil Gorsuch, who, like Kavanaugh, was nominated by former President Trump. She accused Gorsuch of making some "really stupid decisions" because he’s so "literal" about the law.

In her new memoir, "Heart of Fire," out later this month, Hirono writes that she told Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she had to "live forever" after Kavanaugh’s confirmation, according to the Washington Examiner.

Ginsburg replied only that there would likely be many more 5-4 decisions because of the new conservative slant to the court, the senator claims. Ginsburg died last year, two years after Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Hirono also defended her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Trump, which some have criticized as Hirono questioning Barrett's Roman Catholicism.

"It wasn’t that she was a Catholic, but that there’s supposed to be this thing called separation of church and state, which is becoming blurred," Hirono told The Times. "Her religion, I didn’t care. What I care about is the use of religion as basically trumping every other right."