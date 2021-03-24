Matt Walsh accuses Hirono, Duckworth of 'anti-White racism' over vow to reject Biden Cabinet nominees

Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., should be removed from office, Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday after the lawmakers threatened to oppose Biden Cabinet nominees based on skin color.

WALSH: I’m just trying to imagine a White Republican saying, 'I’m not going to vote for any nominee who isn’t White and, oh yeah, straight. I’m looking for a White, straight male and I’m not going to vote for anyone besides that. If a Republican were to say that, we can’t imagine it, because it would never, ever be uttered by an American politician.

The nuclear meltdown would be unlike anything we've ever seen. Democrats would not stop until that person was removed from Congress, because that’s open racism and they are breaking the law. Here’s my question. Why haven’t the Republicans -- to my knowledge none of them have at this point -- stood up and said, 'She needs to be gone?' Both of these people are racist scumbags and they need to be gone. We’re not going to settle. We’re not going to give up on this issue until they are removed from their positions, because they’re racist and they are breaking the law.

The left, through critical race theory, it’s pretty brilliant in an evil and wicked way, they have built into the system an excuse to be racist because it is part of critical race theory, and our kids are indoctrinated into this stuff from the age of five on up. They are told it doesn’t count if it’s against a White person. And people begin to believe this, which is why it’s so important -- not just for conservatives, but sane, rational, normal people who are opposed to racism -- it’s important for us to call this out and to also to name it. To call it what it is. This is specifically anti-White racism, which is now the only acceptable form of racism in the West. That’s what it is, and it’s a scourge, it’s evil, it’s wrong and we need to call it what it is.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW