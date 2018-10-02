Gorsuch Confirmation

Why Justice Gorsuch will have an immediate (and big) impact on the Supreme Court
The Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Friday, filling the critical ninth seat that has been vacant for over a year and capping a tumultuous debate that saw Republicans overhaul the way the chamber operates in order to overcome what they described as an unprecedented Democratic filibuster.
Senate Republicans vowed President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch would be confirmed by Friday at midnight no matter what. But the road to get there – a Democratic filibuster, followed by Republicans taking the “nuclear” route – has lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreeing it could hurt the chamber.