Maxine Waters: There's 'absolutely' enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Thursday that Democrats "absolutely" have enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Watters told CNN "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo that she watched Trump "very closely" during the 2016 election and decided at the time that he had a "flawed character." She added that she thought Trump was "going to be a problem" and said he "turned out to be everything" that she suspected.

"Do you think you know enough at this point, congresswoman, to say there is enough here for articles of impeachment?" Cuomo asked.

"Absolutely," Waters quickly answered.

"Already?" the CNN anchor reacted with shock.

"The president himself admitted that he had a telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine," Waters said. "He also said he talked to him about Biden. And I believe that in that conversation, he did exactly what is being said about the conversation by others -- that he was asking this president [Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine] to help him with the kind of investigation that would lead into dirt about Biden."

Waters has been one of the most outspoken critics of President Trump and one of the first lawmakers to call for his impeachment.

The California representative went on to defend the intelligence community whistleblower who flagged Trump's interactions with Zelensky, insisting they aren't "leaking" but that they're "concerned about this country."