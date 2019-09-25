CNN's Chris Cuomo admits Biden 'absolutely' engaged in quid pro quo with Ukraine, but not for 'personal advantage'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a rare admission on Wednesday night that former Vice President Joe Biden "absolutely" engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, but insisted it wasn't for "personal advantage."

During a fiery debate with President Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, Cuomo argued that a quid pro quo wasn't "necessary for an abuse of power."

"This isn't about the law, this is about finding something worthy of impeachment or not," Cuomo told Sekulow. "Something can be wrong, but not a felony... An abuse of power can be wrong but not a felony."

The "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor then asked Trump's attorney if he thought it was "okay" for the president to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "help him with a political opponent."

"That's not what the president said in the transcript and you've read it and you know that it's not what the president said," Sekulow responded. "And Joe Biden bragged on television that he gave a prosecutor in Ukraine to be fired in six hours or a billion dollars was going to be withheld. Do you think that's a quid pro quo?"

"And think it's absolutely a quid pro quo," Cuomo conceded, "but it wasn't done for personal advantage."

"Oh, really?" Sekulow sarcastically reacted. "Chris, you know that's not the case."

Earlier in the day, Cuomo's daytime colleague Brooke Baldwin defended Biden, insisting Trump's claims are "100 percent wrong" and "baseless."

"There is no evidence of wrongdoing, including by Ukrainian prosecutors," Baldwin said. "Joe Biden is indeed on tape talking about withholding aid because the U.S. and Western nations wanted a corrupt prosecutor out. In fact, the goal of Western nations at the time was to get prosecutors who would investigate corruption. So, first and foremost, those are the facts.”