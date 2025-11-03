Matthew Lillard drops f-bombs on ICE at Los Angeles 'Scream' screening event while promoting ballot measure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Original "Scream" actor Matthew Lillard condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a fan screening of the 1990s horror film on Friday.

Making an appearance at a Los Angeles theater for a Halloween "Scream" event, Lillard took a moment to criticize the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and urged Angelenos to respond with love.

"F--- ICE. In this time, in this city, we need to lead with love. Do not forget that s--- in this moment. Not to be political, but to be political as s---," Lillard said.

Lillard, who is set to reprise his original "Scream" role in the upcoming "Scream 7," also urged the crowd to vote for Proposition 50 in California’s upcoming special election.

"Yes to 50. You have to vote. If you don’t vote, we are going down. So, it’s on us. And if you don’t like that, I’m so not sorry."

The ballot measure would allow state lawmakers to temporarily redraw California’s congressional map — a move Democrats say could help them gain additional seats in Congress.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and other state Democrats have been promoting the effort, which could create five more Democratic-leaning congressional districts, to counter the passage of a new Texas redistricting map that aims to create up to five Republican-leaning House seats.

Other celebrities have criticized ICE and President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda in recent months, as the law enforcement agency has ramped up its efforts to deport illegal immigrants throughout the country.

Latin music star Bad Bunny slammed ICE during an interview in September, saying one reason he skipped U.S. tour dates on his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour" was so there was no risk his fans could be picked up by ICE agents.

While performing at Portland’s Moda Center in October, pop star Reneé Rapp denounced the recent ICE raids there, saying, "So let’s just f------ make it abundantly f------ clear — F--- ICE. F--- this administration. F--- Trump."

Country artist Zach Bryan stirred controversy when a snippet of his song "Bad News" went viral in October for its anti-ICE lyrics.

The debate drew a response from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who publicly criticized the singer.

"I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is – not just to law enforcement, but to this country," she said in an interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called Lillard's statements, "More boring garbage from Hollywood elites who are completely out of touch with the American people. Forget scary movies – the true horror is the violent criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, murderers, and rapists who Joe Biden let into our country and are now preying on innocent Americans."

She added, "The media, sanctuary politicians, and Hollywood elites must stop demonizing our brave law enforcement who are facing an 8,000% increase in death [threats] against them and having terrorists shoot at them, cars being used as weapons against them, online doxing of their families, and even bounties placed on their heads by criminal gangs. Lillard and his Hollywood friends should try thanking a law enforcement officer."