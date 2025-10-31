California farmers push back on Prop 50 as Democrats eye new House map

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California voters are in the final days of a special election that could help determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2026. The ballot measure, known as Proposition 50, would allow state lawmakers to temporarily redraw California’s congressional map — a move Democrats say could help them pick up additional seats in Congress.

Jenny Holtermann, a fourth-generation farmer in California's Central Valley, said that under the proposed map, she would remain in a Republican District, but worries about the changes could affect her community.

"It really is, it’s sad that they are really carving out those Republican areas of the district and moving them to really make the areas more Democrat, and that’s not what the Central Valley is," Holtermann told Fox.

Beyond Central Valley farmers, the California Farm Bureau has also come out against Prop 50. Holtermann said she’s used to larger cities having more political influence in Sacramento but fears the measure would further silence rural voices.

"We are California, and as Californians we should not be caught up with what other states are doing to [gerry]mander their votes," Holtermann said.

Lonny Johnson, vice chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party, said he doesn’t welcome the fight either, but argued that redistricting efforts in Republican-led states left California Democrats with few options.

"We can either fight this – which is what we’re doing – and the people of California seem very supportive if you look at recent polling, or we can do nothing. We can let them game the system, keep control of the House of Representatives, and there will be no check, no check, on the Trump Administration," said Johnson.

Johnson added that unlike other states, the question of redistricting is up to California voters.

"This was not an option that was afforded the voters of Texas, or the voters of North Carolina, or the voters of Missouri. The state legislatures just put it in," Johnson told Fox.