Matthew Dowd misspells Texas town Sutherland Springs in campaign announcement video

Left-wing media pundit Matthew Dowd's campaign for Texas lieutenant governor got off to a rough start on Wednesday after he misspelled a Texas town in his campaign announcement video.

In his announcement video, the Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat, said he would be a public servant who "tells the truth" and bashed current Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

"We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public services, in common sense with common decency for the common good," Dowd said. "Dan Patrick believes in none of those and that is why I am running for the powerful office of lieutenant governor of this great state."

Dowd also criticized Patrick's handling of recent mass shooting tragedies in the state. He cited the Sutherland Springs shooting where 26 Texas were murdered. However, in his video, Sutherland Springs is misspelled as "Sunderland Springs."

A new video was uploaded with the correct spelling, but the old video with the spelling error is still on YouTube but it is unlisted. Although the campaign didn't fix the error in time as it was noticed by Texans.

Former state senator and The Texan News founder Konni Burton tweeted, "In @matthewjdowd's announcement video running as a Dem for Texas Lt Gov, he uses the horrific church shooting within the video, but labels the town name as "Sunderland Springs". The town is Sutherland Springs. Not a good start."

"Uhmm... *Sutherland Springs," The Texan News reporter Brad Johnson wrote.

Texan communications strategist Ryan Gavett also pointed out the irony of former communications specialist Matthew Dowd making such a blatant mistake.

"Out of the gate,@DowdforTexas, y'all. Campaign launch video... The kinda thing a former comms guy like Dowd might review and approve...‘Sunderland Springs, TX’ should be correctly spelled as ‘Sutherland Springs, TX,’" he tweeted.

The former ABC News analyst announced his candidacy to a round of mockery from his critics and praise from his fellow liberal media pundits.

Dowd started out his career in politics as a Democrat, then became a Republican in 1999 and was chief strategist for President George W. Bush's re-election in 2004. He later left the GOP and became an "independent." He announced this year that he was rejoining the Democratic Party.