ABC excludes Obama's criticism of 'open borders' from televised portion of interview

ABC News left out a remark from former President Barack Obama describing "open borders" as "unsustainable" from the televised portion of his interview on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"Immigration is tough. It always has been because, on the one hand, I think we are naturally a people that wants to help others. And we see tragedy and hardship and families that are desperately trying to get here so that their kids are safe, and they're in some cases fleeing violence or catastrophe," Obama told co-host Robin Roberts in the excluded portion on Tuesday.

"At the same time, we're a nation state. We have borders. The idea that we can just have open borders is something that ... as a practical matter, is unsustainable," he added.

Fox News Channel's Jacqui Heinrich noted the omission on Tuesday for a segment on "Special Report" with Bret Baier.

OBAMA CALLS OPEN BORDERS ‘UNSUSTAINABLE,’ MIGRANT CRISIS ‘HEARTBREAKING’

ABC did air a portion where Obama blamed Republicans for the failure of comprehensive immigration reform to pass Congress, and highlighted his administration's approval of temporary legal status given to Haitian migrants following the devastating 2010 earthquake there.

"ABC World News Tonight" also excluded Obama's "open border" remarks in its coverage, instead spending less than a minute discussing the interview and focusing on the groundbreaking of the Obama Presidential Library in Chicago.

ABC included Obama's full comments in the online article about his interview, although they weren't mentioned until the 13th paragraph.

Obama's admission that the crisis at the southern border, which is seeing record numbers of migrants attempting to cross it, amounted to "open borders" ran in stark contrast to the Biden administration's messaging surrounding the deteriorating situation, as well as its insistence that the border was "closed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration ame under intense scrutiny last week after the clearing of an encampment consisting of up to 17,000 Haitian migrants at the border led to thousands being released into the U.S., with court dates scheduled months later.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, encounters at the border are up more than 500% in 2021, with over 200,000 migrants encountered in the month of August alone.