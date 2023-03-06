Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Massachusetts residents demand changes to state flag over ‘White supremacy culture’ in new resolution

Residents said the emblems support the idea that White people 'are in charge' of this world'

Nikolas Lanum
By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
LAPD bans 'Thin Blue Line' flag, claiming it supports 'extremist views' Video

LAPD bans 'Thin Blue Line' flag, claiming it supports 'extremist views'

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the 'disturbing' increase in gun-related police officer deaths as the Los Angeles Police Department banned the flag over community complaints.

Residents in Newburyport are demanding that the City Council replace the Massachusetts flag and seal, claiming that the imagery is problematic and helps promote the state’s racist history.

According to the Newburyport Daily News, the Council received a resolution on Feb. 27 asking them to support the work of the Special Commission Relative to the Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth. The Commission, in part, recommended replacing the seal and flag to better reflect the diverse residents now living in Massachusetts.

That same day, the resolution was referred to the General Government Committee in a 9-2 vote.

PARENTING COLUMN OFFERS ADVICE ON NOT 'RAISING RACIST CHILDREN': LEARN HISTORY THROUGH 'THE PRISM OF RACISM'

The U.S. and Massachusetts flags fly at half staff in front of the Hancock building, near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013. 

The U.S. and Massachusetts flags fly at half staff in front of the Hancock building, near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2013.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

The resolution has been pushed by Newburyport residents Marianna Vesey and Linda Lu Burciaga, who say that 55 other municipalities have already adopted the change. Vesey and Burciaga also claim that dozens of other municipalities are considering the resolution.

Vesey said the state seal supports the idea that White people are "in charge of this world and that we have to subdue the Native American people" through a "colonializing and violent depiction."

"One of the reasons that we can ignore this so easily is that our White supremacy culture has really allowed for the disappearance of the Native American world. We’re really trying to say that they are not gone. They are here among us and we really need to, not only recognize that, but to honor it," she added.

Flags fly at half staff at the exit to Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts September 12, 2001, after an American and a United flight from Boston were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City September 11. 

Flags fly at half staff at the exit to Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts September 12, 2001, after an American and a United flight from Boston were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City September 11.  (REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

Meanwhile, Burciaga called the state flag and seal "problematic." According to Burciaga, both the flag and the seal depict a White hand grasping a Colonial sword over the head of a Native American person. Both emblems include the Latin motto "Ense petit placidam sub libertate quietem" which translates to "She seeks by the sword a quiet place under liberty."

BIDEN ADMIN RENAMES 5 PLACES THAT USED 'HARMFUL' TERM FOR NATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN

"The belt was patterned by the illustrator after the red flannel belt of (Wampanoag leader) Metacomet, who was the leader of the first native war of resistance against English colonization," Burciaga said. "His severed head was impaled on a pike and displayed in Plymouth for more than 20 years as a war trophy. That’s just one part of the depiction."

Burciaga also pushed for more curriculum in local schools that focuses on Native American culture and claimed the current education system does not teach youth about the "true history" of the state.

The Massachusetts state flag on display outside of the State House.

The Massachusetts state flag on display outside of the State House. (ROB DIRIENZO / Fox News)

"Most of these schools are not teaching our youth about our true history in the state. The use of mascots and also the cultural appropriation of some of the Native American artifacts and whatnot that have been taken from them. This is not just a symbolic ‘Get rid of the state seal and flag or change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ thing. This also includes something that we should be doing for the rest of our lives, including education," she said.

Vesey, noting that the resolution to replace the flag and seal grew from their successful effort to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, said that mascots associated with Native Americans should also be replaced to address the state’s "racist culture."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.