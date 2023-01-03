Parenting column offers advice on not 'raising racist children': Learn history through 'the prism of racism'

An education website offered a bit of parenting advice for how to raise kids right in a recent column on how "race-conscious parent" can avoid raising "racist children."

The column in The Tech Edvocate, titled "Avoiding Raising Racist Children," offered 4 ways "race-conscious parents" can address racism with their children.

The article led off by recommending that parents "discuss race, culture and history openly" with their kids.

TWITTER FLAMES TIME ARTICLE FOR CALLING EXERCISE RACIST: 'SO GOOFY I CONSIDER IT SATIRE'

But that doesn’t mean just any kind of discussion, the column emphasized.

"It is critical to help your child understand history through the prism of racism ," author Matthew Lynch wrote.

NORTH CAROLINA PROFESSOR FILES LAWSUIT, CLAIMS HE WAS FIRED FOR CRITICIZING CRITICAL RACE THEORY

The column justified teaching young kids about race ideology by arguing that the world is full of racism.

"We live at a time when racism is on the front page of every newspaper, from racial killings to white supremacist rallies. As a result, many race-conscious parents are making every effort to raise the next generation to be and perform better."

ACTIVISTS PAID TO CALL DINNER GUESTS RACIST, COMPLAIN 'WHITE WOMEN TEARS' DERAIL THE ‘WHOLE CONVERSATION’

The article continued on to target "white parents" for evading conversations on race with their children.

"If you are a parent today, you most certainly grew up in a ‘colorblind’ culture. For decades, well-meaning white parents believed that avoiding discussing race was the best way to avoid raising prejudiced children. They were educating their children to be colorblind by not acknowledging various races. Unfortunately, studies have revealed that this teaching style is inefficient and even detrimental."

The column also offered another piece of advice to parents: Don’t consume entertainment with "non-diverse characters" in the presence of your children.

"[I]f you exclusively watch and read items with non-diverse characters, they may take this as racial bigotry."

But Lynch didn’t stop there.

"Remember, you can’t encourage your child to speak out against racial unfairness if you don’t bring it up in the first place."